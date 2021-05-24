Liam Gallagher's Wonderwall tambourine sold

A tambourine used in the recording of Oasis’ album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory has been sold for seven-times its estimate at auction.

Liam Gallagher used the instrument on hits Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova before throwing it out after recording in Monmouthshire in 1995.

The album defined the Britpop era and has sold more than 22 million copies.

Now Morning Glory’s engineer has sold the tambourine, which had a £300-£500 guide price, for £3,600 at auction.