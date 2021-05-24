Home

Kumar brings an edge-of-the-seat thriller in BellBottom

Hindustan Times
August 20, 2021 12:13 pm
[Source: Hindustan Times]

BellBottom movie review: Akshay Kumar makes a strong case for bringing the audiences back to the theatres in Ranjit M Tewari’s spy thriller.

Just like the well-tailored suits that Akshay Kumar has worn in BellBottom, his role as an R&AW agent is also tailor-made for him. Gritty, determined, suave and stylish, while keeping up with the retro look and charm of the 80s, Akshay is stunning in this espionage thriller.

BellBottom is the first film to release on the big screen after theatres reopened post the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The actor was sure the film has what it takes to revive the cinema business: a heady blend of emotions, action, entertainment, drama and stunning visuals.

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is an edge of the seat thriller with several nail biting moments.

