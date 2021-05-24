Kiwis starring in US high-school crime drama

Spy can reveal that Kiwis will star in teen crime drama One of Us is Lying, which was filmed over the past few months in Auckland and will debut on US streaming service Peacock in two weeks.

Executive producer Matt Groesch tells Spy that Juniper’s George Ferrier has a role in the series. He joins cast members Chibuikem Uche, who stars in Chris Pratt action flick The Tomorrow War, Barrett Carnahan and Annalisa Cochrane, from Cobra Kai, and Swamp Thing actress Melissa Collazo.

The series is based on the best-selling book of the same name. The story follow five kids who walk into detention — but only four come out alive.

Article continues after advertisement

“The four then become suspects in a murder investigation of the student who died, a sort of murder mystery version of The Breakfast Club,” says Groesch.

“Along the way, as secrets come out, our characters’ lives are turned upside down. It’s a fun ride full of twists and romance.”

The pilot was shot in 2020 but then Covid hit after the series got the green light.

“As the studio was figuring out how to go back to production safely and where would be a good match for the show creatively, New Zealand became the perfect fit,” says Groesch.