Kirron Kher to return to India’s Got Talent after cancer diagnosis

The Indian Express
November 10, 2021 5:30 am

Actor Kirron Kher has been associated with India’s Got Talent since 2009. Kirron, who had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year, will return as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9.

Actor-politician Kirron Kher will return to television as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and singer Badshah will join Kirron on the judge’s panel. The actor, who had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year, on Monday expressed excitement about her return to India’s Got Talent.

In a statement, Kirron said that it was ‘like coming home’. “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said.

The actor added, “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.” Kirron Kher has been associated with India’s Got Talent since 2009.

In April, Kirron’s husband, actor Anupam Kher announced that she had been detected with multiple melanoma. Recently, she told Hindustan Times that she was doing much better now and had never stopped working.

The first season of India’s Got Talent aired in 2009. In the first season, Shekhar Kapur and Sonali Bendre were judges along with Kirron Kher. Since then, the show has seen many judges, including Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

 

