Kiara Advani: It’s great to be compared to Hema Malini, but I am own person, too

Recently, Kiara Advani’s lookalike, Aishwarya Singh went viral on social media.

Fans couldn’t believe the similarity between Aishwarya and Kiara. During a exclusive chat with ETimes, Kiara revealed that she love Aishwarya’s skill and her looks.

The actress acknowledged that her lookalike’s imitation truly flattered her. Kiara said, “I had actually seen Aishwarya recreate a Dimple (Dimple Cheema, Kiara’s character from ‘Shershaah’) look and put it up on Instagram. And I think I was tagged in it, which is why I went and saw the post and even commented on it. She did a really great job with the way she recreated the look. And then this morning, like everyone else I got the forward. But you know I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are.”

Kiara, too has been compared to Hema Malini in the past with people saying she’s had a resemblance to the eternal dream girl. Kiara acknowledged this comparison and said, “It’s truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

Kiara’s lookalike Aishwarya has particularly garnered love and praise for recreating her look of Dimple Cheema from ‘Shershaah’. Kiara’s film with co-star Sidharth Malhotra has also been one of the most talked about movies of the year. She will be hoping that her upcoming releases like ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will be able to emulate the same kind of success.