Kareena Kapoor shares adorable throwback photo of baby Jeh

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, who was born in February this year.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Tuesday to share a cute throwback photo of her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena shared the photo with the caption, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me ❤️❤️#Throwback 😘👶🏻.”

Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Arora, could not stop showering love on the photo. Sonam shared in the comments, “So adorable ❤️” and Amrita shared, “Pudding 😍.”

Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Poonam Damania and many others filled the comments section with heart emojis.

Kareena welcomed baby boy Jeh in February 2021. She later released her book titled Pregnancy Bible where she detailed her experiences as a working mother of two children.