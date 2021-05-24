Home

Kanye West releases new album Donda featuring Jay Z, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

NZ Herald
August 31, 2021 10:05 am
Kanye West [Source: NZ Herald]

Kanye West has released his hotly-awaited and much-delayed LP, Donda.

The 44-year-old hip-hop veteran’s 10th studio album – which is named after his late mother, Donda West – was made available with short notice on major streaming services – including Apple Music and Spotify – on Sunday, after several false starts.

Despite controversial rapper DaBaby – who was recently slammed for his insensitive comments about HIV and Aids at Rolling Loud Festival – appearing at the Stronger hitmaker’s most recent listening party in Chicago, the ROCKSTAR hitmaker was replaced by Jay-Z on the track Jail.

Kanye had told his manager he would not be removing DaBaby, 29, in a series of screenshots of their text exchanges, despite it allegedly holding up the release.

Referring to his failed bid to become President of the United States, he wrote back to Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam: “[DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public”.

Kanye also seemingly messaged DaBaby saying: “They tried to stop you from coming in.

“The people next to you trying to destroy you. But God gotta bigger plan.”

