Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut: ‘This Padma Shri will help silence so many people’

The Indian Express
November 9, 2021 5:30 am

Kangana Ranaut is among the 119 people who received the Padma Award 2020.

Other film personalities who received the honour include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sarita Joshi, Adnan Sami and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Kangana Ranaut has said her Padma Shri honour is a reply to all those who’ve questioned her ideology and statements on national issues. Post receiving the fourth-highest civilian award in India on Monday, Kangana posted a video on her Instagram handle where she thanked the government and also reminded fans about the issues she’s stood up for and against.

“As an artiste, I’ve received several awards, honours, love and acknowledgments. But for the first time, I’ve been awarded by the government of India for being its loyal citizen, and I’m indebted for that. I started my career at a young age and got success only after 8-10 years. But instead of enjoying that success, I started working on certain things like refusing to endorse fairness products, to do item numbers, to work in films by big production houses with big male actors. I ended up making more enemies than money,” the actor said in the video.

The Padma Shri ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Kangana said as she became aware about India, she decided to take “destructive forces” head-on. “I still have so many cases registered against me for the same. People often ask me why I do such things or what do I achieve by speak out as this isn’t my work. I’d say, this Padma Shri is a reply to them. It’ll silence so many people. I thank my country from the bottom of my heart for honouring me. Jai Hind,” Kangana said.

Apart from Kangana, singer Adnan Sami, producer Ekta Kapoor and veteran actor Sarita Joshi were also given the Padma Shri on Monday, for their contribution to the field of performing arts. The ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, with President Ramnath Kovind conferring the honours. A total of 119 people received the Padma Award in 2020.

Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan. Later in the day, filmmakers-producers Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam will also receive the honour.

