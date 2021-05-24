Home

Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

AP News
September 13, 2021 11:20 am
Justin Bieber [Source: AP]

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years.

Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber leads this year’s show with seven nominations, including video of the year for “POPSTAR” and artist of the year. He last took the VMAs stage in 2015 when he performed “What Do You Mean?”

Article continues after advertisement

Other scheduled performances include Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Chloe, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat — who will also serve as the show’s host.

Presenters include Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Megan Fox, Ashanti, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Travis Barker.

