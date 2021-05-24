Home

Injured filmmaker 'gutted' at movie set death

| @BBCWorld
October 24, 2021 6:31 am
[Source: BBC]

Film director Joel Souza says he is “gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague” Halyna Hutchins, in his first statement since a gun accident on the set of a movie in New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was killed and Mr Souza wounded when a prop gun with a live round was fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

Mr Souza thanked well-wishers for their “outpouring of affection”.

Court records say Mr Baldwin was handed the gun by an assistant director who told the actor that it was safe.

Ms Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was fatally shot in the chest in Thursday’s incident on the set of the film Rust in Santa Fe. Mr Souza, 48, who had been standing behind Ms Hutchins, was treated in hospital for a wound to the shoulder and later discharged.

Police are still investigating the incident and no charges have been brought.

In his statement, Mr Souza said: “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better.

Court submissions show the assistant director, Dave Halls, did not know the prop contained live ammunition and indicated it was unloaded by shouting “cold gun!”.

On Friday, Mr Baldwin – who was the star and producer of the film – said he was “fully co-operating” with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

