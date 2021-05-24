Jo Whiley was struggling with menopause during Radio 2 show backlash

DJ Jo Whiley has revealed she was struggling with menopause symptoms at the same time her Radio 2 show with Simon Mayo was being criticised.

The BBC station paired the presenters up in 2018, but listeners complained they lacked on-air chemistry.

Whiley was moved to Drivetime to act as a co-presenter for Mayo in 2018, in an effort to add more female presenters to the Radio 2 schedule.

The pair had known each other for years and were on Radio 1 around the same time in the 1990s. However, listeners complained they did not gel when put together.

The show lasted only a few months before Mayo exited the station. Whiley moved back to her previous evening slot, while Sara Cox took over Drivetime.