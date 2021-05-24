Home

Jaya Bachchan to play negative role

Bollywood Hungama
November 6, 2021 5:30 am
Jaya Bachchan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

For the first time in her entire career Jaya Bachchan is playing a negative role.

The film is Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she plays Ranveer Singh’s scheming manipulative grandmother.

According to a source close to the film it is an out and out negative role. “Jaya has never played a negative role in her entire career. Not even a slightly grey character.

Article continues after advertisement

When she was offered this really evil character her first reaction was, ‘Why me?’

Karan had to work really hard on convincing Jaya to take up the offer. In the beginning she had some difficulties in understanding how her character’s devilish mind worked. Being the seasoned actress that she is, she soon got a hang of it.

She’s having a blast playing this evil woman,” says a source in the know.

Interestingly Jaya’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also playing a negative character in her next film Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan .

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.