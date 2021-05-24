Jay Bhanushali is the latest contestant to enter Bigg Boss 15

Just when we thought that the list of participants in Bigg Boss 15 was locked, we have learnt that Jay Bhanushali will also be a part of the reality show.

The television actor, who became a household name with his stint as Neev Shergill in Kayamath and has featured in daily soaps like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Kairi – Rishta Khatta Meetha, was signed overnight.

Informs a source associated with Bigg Boss 15, “We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house.”

Not new to the world of reality TV, Jay has participated in the second season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Nach Baliye 5, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

He has also hosted several non-fiction shows. Interestingly, Jay appeared as a guest on the 12th and 13th editions of Bigg Boss. Looks like it’s now his turn to receive guests inside the house.

Other participants who will feature in the upcoming 15th season of Bigg Boss are Bigg Boss OTT participants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Apart from these, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, will be seen on the reality show, which hits the tube on October 2.