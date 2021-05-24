Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Jay Bhanushali is the latest contestant to enter Bigg Boss 15

Times of India
October 1, 2021 3:33 am
[Source: Times of India]

Just when we thought that the list of participants in Bigg Boss 15 was locked, we have learnt that Jay Bhanushali will also be a part of the reality show.

The television actor, who became a household name with his stint as Neev Shergill in Kayamath and has featured in daily soaps like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Kairi – Rishta Khatta Meetha, was signed overnight.

Informs a source associated with Bigg Boss 15, “We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house.”

Article continues after advertisement

Not new to the world of reality TV, Jay has participated in the second season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Nach Baliye 5, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

He has also hosted several non-fiction shows. Interestingly, Jay appeared as a guest on the 12th and 13th editions of Bigg Boss. Looks like it’s now his turn to receive guests inside the house.

Other participants who will feature in the upcoming 15th season of Bigg Boss are Bigg Boss OTT participants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Apart from these, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, will be seen on the reality show, which hits the tube on October 2.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.