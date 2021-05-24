Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Break Up 4 Months After Baby Boy's Birth

Jason Derulo announced his split from Jena Frumes on Sept. 23, just one day after the influencer said he makes her the “happiest girl in the world.”

The R&B singer announced his split from the influencer on Thursday, Sept. 23, sharing they “decided to part ways” but remain focused on raising their 4-month-old son, Jason King.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” Derulo tweeted. “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

It’s a peculiar turn of events for the couple, as just one day ago Jena shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Jason.

“You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” the TikTok creator gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.”

Jena, who has yet to address the breakup publicly, continued, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

The “Savage Love” singer met Jena at the gym just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdown, the now-exes amassed a massive fanbase on TikTok thanks to their prank videos and outrageous comedic stunts.

By March 2021, Jason and Jena announced they were expecting a baby boy, who was born in May.

Jason Jr. is a frequent fixture on both stars’ social media pages, and in July, Jena shared an update on their blissful parenthood experience.

“When we have each other we have everything @jasonderulo,” she penned on Instagram. “Baby boy is two months old now. He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love.”