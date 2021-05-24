How pop star Zara Larsson made a seven-figure sum on Roblox

Pop star Zara Larsson says she’s made a seven-figure sum by selling merchandise on the video game platform Roblox.

The Swedish star, known for hits like Lush Life and Symphony, offers fans in-game items like hats, backpacks and sunglasses to dress up their avatars.

With prices starting at less than £1, Larsson says it’s “freaking insane” to have earned more than $1m (£740,000) since joining the platform in May.

As parents around the world will know, Roblox is not so much a game as a gaming universe.

Once logged in, users become blocky online characters and cultivate their own areas, setting challenges and creating obstacle courses for friends and strangers to complete.

They pay a virtual currency called Robux to dress up their avatars or decorate stages, and often use the game as a place to hang out with friends – particularly during the pandemic.

It is not without its critics. There have been concerns over children seeing sexually explicit and violent content inside the app, although the company has strict rules against adult material, and recently introduced an age verification system.

The in-game marketplace can also be a source of tension for parents, with documented cases of children spending thousands of pounds on in-game items.

Larsson first teamed up with Roblox to promote her new album, Poster Girl, when concerts were cancelled during the pandemic.

She hosted a virtual “dance party” within the game in May, allowing fans to hang out, watch her perform, and take part in an online scavenger hunt.

They could also buy outfits, hairstyles, dance moves and a customisable Zara Larsson avatar. Prices started at 60 Robux (approximately £0.67) rising to 400 Robux (£4.95) for the star’s likeness.