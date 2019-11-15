Harsha Harshmeetal launches her first single

Despite the challenges faced by local artists due to COVID-19, singer Harsha Harshmeetal has managed to launch her first single.

Harshmeetal believes the main challenge faced by local artists is the lack of platforms that gives them the chance to expose their talent.

She adds releasing her first original song has encouraged her to do more with plans to release her first album in the near future.

“I came out very late in doing one solo so I would say that I never got approached for that unless mister Punal has approached me. So I would say I was lucky enough to have a solo original thou I am in the late 20s but I am lucky to have a solo.”

Song producer Punal Chand who has been helping local artists says working with Harshmeetal allowed him to help the aspiring singer released her first single.

“Last year I have released an album which was small world big dreams and it consists of many singers from Fiji and Solomon Islands and this year I have got one single and this is a second single so far.”

Chand says there are many talented singers in the country.

He has invested around $2,000 to set up a studio at his home to provide a platform for local aspiring singers.