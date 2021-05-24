Gucci Love Parade: Macaulay Culkin and Jared Leto among catwalk stars

Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the stars who took part in Gucci’s Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday.

The fashion show saw the famous street transformed into an outdoor catwalk.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele debuted a string of designs, watched by celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

The show’s timing was unusual, in that it did not fall as part of the London, Milan, Paris or New York fashion weeks.

Michele announced in May 2020 that Gucci would abandon the traditional fashion calendar in favour of its own standalone shows twice a year.

The Love Parade took place outside the Dolby Theatre, where the red carpet is rolled out every year for the Oscars.

Jared Leto was among several A-list actors who not only attended the show, but starred in it as models.

The 49-year-old has a particular connection to the brand – he’s set to play Paolo Gucci in the forthcoming film House of Gucci, which also stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith wore an eye-catching red and green feathered coat from the designer’s new collection.

Turner-Smith is best known for starring in Queen & Slim and earlier this year she played Anne Boleyn in a three-part series for Channel 5.