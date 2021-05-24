Gotham is under siege in new trailer for The Batman

There are billowing capes and then there’s the billowing cape in the new The Batman trailer.

It’s truly a sight to behold – and it’s definitely not going to get sucked into a jet engine.

The second trailer for Robert Pattinson’s upcoming caped crusader film debuted during online fan event DC Fandome on Sunday morning (AEDT) and it’s packed with teases of what to expect when the film finally hits cinemas in March.

Article continues after advertisement

And what you should expect is a grim and sombre (he is called the Dark Knight for a reason) superhero epic in which Batman faces off against two iconic villains, Riddler and Penguin.

Paul Dano’s Riddler has Gotham chasing its tail with his Zodiac Killer-esque puzzles and threats, including “what’s black and blue and dead all over?”.

The trailer also reveals more of Colin Farrell’s Penguin (he speaks!) as well as Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. There are also tastes of the requisite explosions and car chases and lots of slow-motion concerned looks.