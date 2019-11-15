Gladstone Gaming to premiere tonight

Gladstone Gaming is set to premiere tonight showcasing the gaming world in a local context.

The idea was brought about when Fiji was forced into a lockdown amidst the pandemic and people were restricted to movements.

Show Producer Maikeli Sova says the interesting aspect of the show is that it features local gamers.

He says the number of gamers in Fiji has soared with people joining popular games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty.

“Since COVID 19 came we thought to have a show to encourage people to stay home so they were not allowed to go anywhere so most of them were on their phones, consoles playing games.”

Sova says the game is not only focused on hardcore gamers but non-gamers who wish to learn something new.

The show features, game trailers, interviews with local gamers, gaming news, entertainment pieces and tips on gaming.

The show will premiere tonight at 6.30 on FBC TV.