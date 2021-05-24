Home

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies aged 39

| @BBCWorld
September 6, 2021 10:59 am
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding [Source: NBC News]

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39, who had breast cancer, died this morning, her mother has said.

Harding revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the news on Instagram, describing her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright, shining star”.

Earlier this year Harding revealed doctors had told her she would not see another Christmas.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle led the tributes on social media.

Roberts, who shared photos of them together, posted: “I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind… a part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel.”

