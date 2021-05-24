George Clooney jokes he's too short to share the screen with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and George Clooney have never acted on the big screen together.

The two appeared on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar,” which Clooney directed and Affleck stars in.

Affleck talked to Entertainment Tonight, saying of Clooney, “We had great experience working together previously, he produced ‘Argo’ [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it’s like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom.”

Affleck added of Clooney, “He’s just so good and so smart and creates a great environment.”

“The Tender Bar,” also starring Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd, hits theatres worldwide on Dec. 22, and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.