Gadar 2 set to go on floors soon

One of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema is all set to come up with its sequel. Gadar 2, a period drama is now prepped to go on floors soon.

Helmed by Anil Sharma the movie will feature superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on screen following 20 years.

The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Deol.

Romantic period drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2001.

The theme of the Hindu Muslim partition created quite a stir and won awards for music, acting, and direction categories.

In Gadar, Tara Singh had gone all the way to Pakistan to bring back the love of his life and dear wife Sakeena.

Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon.

The movie will go on floors soon.