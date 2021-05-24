Former Indian captain confirms Bollywood biopic

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly has had an illustrious career and his journey will be immortalized on the silver screen in an iconic Bollywood film.

Confirming the development he shared that filmmaker Luv Ranjan will produce the movie.

“Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen,” shared Sourav Ganguly on Twitter.

Responding to the same, Luv Ranjan tweeted, “It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.” This movie will capture Sourav Ganguly’s journey from being the Indian captain and winning international accolades for the country to being the BCCI president.

No lead actor has been announced by the makers yet.

However, the former Indian captain had previously expressed that he would recommend Ranbir Kapoor to play his role in the biopic.

Before Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Bollywood has made a film on celebrated ex-captain MS Dhoni with Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the title role in the blockbuster, while Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Azhar’ was a biopic on former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Coming up, Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of Indian women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj in her biopic titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’.

While Anushka Sharma has also reportedly signed on the dotted line to essay the role of Jhulan Goswami in her biopic, however an official announcement of the same is yet to be made.