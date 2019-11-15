Fijian Time premieres tonight on FBCTV

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will premier its new television show “Fijian Times” tonight on FBC TV.

The show aims to promote exotic locations around the country.

Show Producer Andy Blake says there will be thirteen episodes and hosted by former Hibiscus Queen Nanise Rainima and Co-host Sandeep Shah.

Blake and his crew have traveled to outer islands including the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller Islands and they also discover some of the hidden tourist attraction sites in Viti Levu.

“The aim of the show to entice Fijians to discover Fiji and also to visit all these locations that we only hear of but we haven’t seen, so we’ve traveled to these locations to sort of exposing these destinations so that everyone can go out and visit and promote local tourism.”

Blake say food and traditional activities are also incorporated in the show.

The show will air at 7.45pm tonight on FBC TV with the first episode showcasing some attraction sites in the province of Tailevu.