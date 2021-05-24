Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October

Ed Sheeran has announced his fourth studio album, saying it is the “best bit of work that I’ve done.”

The British singer-songwriter confirmed on Thursday that “=” (pronounced “equals”) will be unveiled on October 29 — four years after he began recording it.

Sharing the cover art on Instagram, Sheeran told his 33.7 million followers that since starting the project in 2017, “I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

The 30-year-old star added that he had “never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it.”

The record features 14 songs, including lead single “Bad Habits,” which became Sheeran’s 10th UK number one hit when it was released in July this year.