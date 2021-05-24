Ed Sheeran announces new album release

Ed Sheeran has announced his new album ‘=’ and has revealed it is a “really personal record” that is inspired by him becoming a father.

The pop superstar will release his fourth studio LP on October 29 and he says is a “coming-of-age record”, with songs written about his wife Cherry and their 12-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica.

Ed said: = (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.

Article continues after advertisement

“My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”