Dua Lipa's team will choose UK's entry for 2022

The team behind Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey will choose the UK’s entrant for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Tap management, which also looks after Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld, will take over the selection after the UK came last in this year’s contest.

James Newman failed to score a single point with his song, Embers, extending an embarrassing run of failures at the contest.

Article continues after advertisement

No UK entrant has made the top 10 since Jade Ewen in 2009.

Tap’s involvement means that record label BMG will no longer be involved in selecting the UK’s entry.

Tap Management began in 2009 after Ben Mawson, then a practising lawyer, met Lana Del Rey and helped her escape unfavourable deals she’d signed early in her career.

Realising her potential, he teamed up with Ed Millett, an experienced music manager, and together they helped establish the New York musician as one of the defining voices of her generation.

Their company has since expanded to London, Berlin, Sydney and Los Angeles, while also establishing its own record label.