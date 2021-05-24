Home

Drake credits The Beatles on Certified Lover Boy

| @BBCWorld
September 4, 2021 12:13 pm
[Source: BBC]

Drake has credited John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers on his long-awaited new album, Certified Lover Boy.

The former Beatles are listed on the opening track, Champagne Poetry, for an interpolation of their song Michelle.

Drake’s sixth album also features guest spots by Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Yebba.

Originally scheduled for 2020, then early 2021, the record was delayed when the star tore his anterior cruciate ligament, requiring knee surgery.

Drake finally confirmed a release date with a cryptic message on sports channel ESPN last month and, in the last couple of days, teased the names of his collaborators on billboards in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

