Disney and Scarlett Johansson settle lawsuit

| @BBCWorld
October 2, 2021 6:03 am
[Source: BBC]

Walt Disney and Scarlett Johansson have settled a legal dispute over the release of the Marvel superhero movie Black Widow.

Johansson sued Disney two months ago, accusing it of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas.

She said the decision meant that she was deprived of potential earnings.

Details of the deal between Disney and Johansson have not been disclosed.

Johansson also said that she was pleased to have resolved her differences with the entertainment giant and looked forward to further collaboration.

Johansson starred in Black Widow as the Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero of the film’s title, a role she has played in nine Marvel films.

Her complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in July.

It argued that she was promised by Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, that Black Widow would be a “theatrical release”.

She said she had understood this to mean a “window” of time would pass before it would be streamed – a period that has traditionally lasted 90 days.

In response, Disney said at the time that it had “fully complied” with her contract and that her case had “no merit whatsoever”.

