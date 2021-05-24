Daniel Craig's last film No Time To Die finally has royal premiere

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film has finally had its world premiere in London, 18 months later than planned because it was delayed by the pandemic.

No Time To Die is the British actor’s fifth outing as 007.

Unusually for a royal premiere, there were two separate generations of royals who came out for Craig’s farewell as Bond. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined at the Royal Albert Hall by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The film industry is watching closely to see how No Time To Die performs at the box office, and whether it can tempt fans back in large numbers now that most cinemas have reopened.