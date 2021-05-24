Home

Daisy May Cooper and publisher conduct dispute via Carole Baskin videos

| @BBCWorld
November 11, 2021 6:46 am
[Source: BBC]

This Country star Daisy May Cooper and her publisher are conducting a dispute via Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

Actress and writer Cooper claims Penguin Books has not yet paid her in full for her memoir, Don’t Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her.

Last week, the Bafta-winning star commissioned Baskin to film a video demanding payment on her behalf.

On Tuesday, Penguin responded in similar fashion, after Cooper’s agent stopped returning the company’s calls.

When Cooper posted the first video last week, she wrote in the caption that she was “refusing to communicate unless it’s through Carol Baskin” until she received the final instalment of her fee.

In the video, Baskin demanded: “Pay Daisy her money. What is the matter with you guys? Pay her what you owe her, for crying out loud.”

In a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Netflix show that made her famous, Baskin added: “What were you thinking? Daisy and I are going to come after you and we are going to put you in a cage, just like the animals that you are, for not paying what she is owed.”

She joked that the pair were “going to be coming after you with nets and leashes and tranquiliser darts, for crying out loud”.

