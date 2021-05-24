Chess icon sues Netflix for Queen's Gambit portrayal

Georgian chess icon Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, saying she was incorrectly portrayed in the hit series The Queen’s Gambit.

The case refers to a sequence in the drama’s final episode which says Gaprindashvili, now 80, had never played competitive chess with men.

The document says that by 1968, the year in which the episode is set, she had faced at least 59 male players.

Netflix said the claim had “no merit”.

The Queen’s Gambit is based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and focuses on a fictional chess player called Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The series was released last year, becoming what Netflix described as its “biggest limited scripted series ever”.

In the final episode, a commentator mentions Gaprindashvili when describing Harmon: “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.”

The 25-page case filed in the Federal District Court in Los Angeles on Thursday said: “Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama’ by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done.”