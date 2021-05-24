Entertainment
Celebrities show off lavish outfits in New York
September 14, 2021 5:40 pm
Singer Billie Eilish, who co-hosted the event, drew comparisons with Marilyn Monroe [Source: BBC]
The Met Gala – one of fashion’s biggest and starriest events – has rolled out its red carpet in New York for some of the planet’s best-known celebrities.
Held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Gala returns after being delayed last year due to the pandemic.
And although its famous guests must follow Covid-19 rules, including wearing masks indoors, that hasn’t stopped many going for all-out glamour.
This year’s costume theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” – and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.
