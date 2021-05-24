Home

Britney Spears released from 13-year conservatorship

| @BBCWorld
November 13, 2021 2:07 am
[Source: BBC]

Britney Spears’ conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has controlled many aspects of the pop star’s life for the last 13 years, has been terminated.

A judge in Los Angeles on Friday ended the guardianship set up by the 39-year-old’s father in 2008 “effective today”.

Fans had gathered outside the LA court to support the singer, who had described the set up as abusive.

Her father earlier said it was “necessary”, but agreed it was time for her “to re-take control of her life”.

“Her life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress,” lawyers representing Jamie Spears said in earlier court filings.

The conservatorship had power over her finances and career decisions plus major personal matters such as her visits with her teenage sons and whether she can get remarried.

On Monday, the Baby One More Time and Toxic singer told her 35 million Instagram followers: “I haven’t prayed for something more in my life.

In a court appearance in June, the star asked the judge to end the “abusive” arrangement and said she was “traumatised”.

Addressing the court remotely, she said she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children.

Her testimony led her father to agree to step aside.

