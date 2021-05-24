Home

Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation

Reuters
September 30, 2021 3:07 am
Supporters of pop star Britney Spears celebrate after a judge suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer's business affairs [Source: reuters]

A Los Angeles judge has suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer’s business affairs.

The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge says the situation is not tenable as it reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today.

The Judge says Spears will be replaced with an accountant on a temporary basis.

#FreeBritney fans gathered outside the court in Los Angeles erupted in cheers as the judge’s ruling was conveyed.

Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter’s business affairs since 2008, when he put in place a court-approved conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown.

The 39-year-old singer has been demanding for months that her father be removed from any role in her life. She did not take part in the hearing but was represented by her attorney.

