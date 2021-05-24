Britney Spears' father formally files to end conservatorship

Britney Spears’s father has filed papers in a Los Angeles court to end the 13-year conservatorship that saw him overseeing her life and finances.

Jamie Spears wrote that his daughter “is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.

Spears has sought to remove him from the role twice in the last two years.

The pop star has described their relationship as “abusive” and refuses to perform under his management.

Her father’s court filing comes two months after the Toxic singer delivered a bombshell testimony to the court, calling for the conservatorship to be terminated immediately.

Spears has previously referred to her father’s treatment of her as “cruelty” and said that he has threatened to keep her from visiting her children if she does not comply with his demands.