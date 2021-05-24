Britney Spears blames mum for 'ruining my life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears has said she blames her mother for the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

The star’s father Jamie has been the public face of the legal arrangement that means the pop star has minimal say in her personal and financial affairs.

But writing online, the singer claimed it was her mother Lynne’s idea.

Article continues after advertisement

In the now-deleted Instagram post, she continued: “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Spears’ post appears to have been prompted by her father requesting the “immediate” and “unconditional” termination of the conservatorship.

The arrangement is a form of legal guardianship normally granted for people who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008, when concerns over her mental health prompted her father to petition a court for legal authority over his daughter’s life.

The arrangement has come under intense scrutiny, and after years of silence, the singer finally shared her perspective in an explosive 23-minute statement to the Los Angeles Superior Court in June.

Labelling the conservatorship “abusive”, the 39-year-old claimed she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from having children.