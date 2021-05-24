Home

Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

| @BBCWorld
September 14, 2021 10:50 am
[Source: BBC]

US pop star Britney Spears has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The singer posted a video of the couple showing off the ring on Instagram.

The 39-year-old is fighting a legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which controls both her personal life and finances.

Spears has revealed that the terms of the arrangement are preventing her from marrying Mr Asghari, 27, or having more children.

The conservatorship arrangement was imposed in 2008 when concerns were raised over her mental health.

Last week, her father, Jamie Spears, filed papers in a Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship. A court hearing is scheduled for 29 September.

Spears had sought to remove him from the role twice in the last two years.

Mr Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer, posted a separate photo of the ring and the couple kissing.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed news of the engagement to People magazine.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he said.

The couple met on the set of a music video in 2016.

Mr Asghari was born in the Iranian capital Tehran but moved to Los Angeles at the age of 12 to live with his father, who was a truck driver.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, he described arriving in the US without speaking any English: “It was definitely a culture shock, coming out here with a completely different language to speak.”

Mr Asghari has three sisters, who have also emigrated to the US from Iran.

In Iran, not many appear to be pausing over Mr Asghari’s Iranian roots when discussing the engagement announcement.

“This boy made Britney defeat depression, helped her to get back control over her life from her father and also helped her to exercise… And now is getting married to her!” tweeted one social media user.

Another wrote: “Sam is 27 and Britney is 39. The age difference in this marriage is not a problem!”

Spears has been married twice before. In 2004, she wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas but the marriage was soon annulled.

Later the same year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children. The couple divorced in 2007.

