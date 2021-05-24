Britney Spears accused of assaulting housekeeper over 'mistreated' dog

Britney Spears’ housekeeper has reported the pop star to police after an alleged assault this week.

The 39-year-old US singer is being investigated for alleged battery after the incident at her California mansion on Monday, TMZ reports.

Spears is alleged to have slapped her housekeeper’s phone away from her hands after the staff member took one of the singer’s dogs to the vet, according to the publication.

The employee reportedly told the Ventura County Sheriff’s office in her statement that she took the dog to get checked because she didn’t like how it was being treated.

She claimed upon her return, she got into a disagreement with Spears about the dog’s health and Spears proceeded to knock her phone from her grasp.

The housekeeper filed a report at the sheriff’s station after the alleged incident.

Spears’ team denied the claims made against her and said the housekeeper made the allegations up.