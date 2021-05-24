Brian Laundrie's parents deny they're helping their son escape arrest.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie deny they have “assisted” son Brian Laundrie leave their house and avoid arrest, after a federal search warrant was issued pertaining to the Gabby Petito case.

North Port Police have been searching for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé for more than a week, scouring the local Carlton Reserve for traces after his 22-year-old bride-to-be was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Two days after Petito’s remains were positively identified, the District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, pertaining to “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.”

His family has said they have not seen their son, who lived with them in North Port, since Sept. 14.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is,” the family lawyer told E! News over text. “They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”

His mom and dad also addressed claims that they are aiding him. According to their attorney, “The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

The grand jury indictment, which was obtained by E! News, stated that Laundrie “knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices,” referring to a debit card and bank account, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Per the indictment, he allegedly “obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period.”

FBI Denver’s Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider shared in a statement, “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstance of Ms. Petito’s homicide.”

Petito’s death has captivated the country ever since her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Police say Laundrie returned home to Florida from their cross-country road trip on Sept. 1—without her. He is not a suspect in her death.

Once her death was ruled a homicide, Laundrie’s family reacted with five words: “May Gabby Rest In Peace,” the parents said in a statement to E! News.

She was remembered as someone who “genuinely loved people” during her funeral service in New York over the weekend.

“Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” her dad, Joseph Petito, said during the service. “I’m asking that you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

Calling himself a “proud” father, he encouraged attendees to seize the day. “If there’s a trip you want to take, take it, now,” he reflected. “Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now.”