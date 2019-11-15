Black Panther star dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman, the iconic “Black Panther” star, has died at age 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

His family released a statement, saying Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016.

They continue that it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

Chadwick, who most famously brought the first black Marvel superhero to life in “Black Panther” along with a string of ‘Avengers’ movies was no stranger to giving life to iconic roles. He portrayed Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” Publicist, Nicki Fioravante says he died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

His family said Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.