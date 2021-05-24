Home

Billy Porter 'Humbled' After Being Honored for Raising HIV Awareness (Exclusive)

ET
September 22, 2021 10:09 am

Billy Porter is feeling emotional after being honored by The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

When Porter got the call that he’d be receiving the honor, he had one word to describe his reaction: “Humbled.”

“Humbled,” Porter said of how it felt to be recognized for his working in ending HIV and AIDS. “You know, I have been gay a long time. I’ve been out since the ’80s, when it wasn’t so popular. HIV was around, Elizabeth Taylor was one of the first people in the public eye with celebrity to show the world how to love, to show the world what unconditional love looks like. And all these years later to be honored in her name is… takes my breath away.”

Though Porter never got the chance to meet Taylor, if he had the chance, he’d simply like to tell her, “Thank you.”

With these new honors attached to his name, Porter hopes to continue to make a change, something he tells ET he’s been doing long before he had a platform.

“Well I’m an artist, right? And I’ve been an artist all my life. And I haven’t always had a platform where anybody cared. I’ve always been the same person, I’ve always been doing this. The world has caught up. The world has changed,” Porter explained. “There is an evolution that’s going on. We’ve come a long way. And I know sometimes that’s hard to see because there’s so much negativity, but we also have to remember how far we’ve come. And I want to make sure that there’s a focus on that coming from me. And change, change has happened and change will continue to happen. The world only spins forward.”

