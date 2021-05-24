Home

Band top charts with first album for 40 years

| @BBCWorld
November 13, 2021 11:11 am
[Source: BBC]

The winner takes it all when it comes to the weekly UK albums chart battle, and on Friday the spoils went to an “over the moon” Abba for a 10th time.

The Swedish band’s long-awaited Voyage – their first album of new material for 40 years – shot straight to number one, earning them the biggest opening week of sales for any album in four years.

Its 204,000 first-week chart sales is the highest since Ed Sheeran’s Divide.

Article continues after advertisement

Abba’s last studio album, 1981’s The Visitors, also topped the chart.

The former Eurovision winners have since hit number one with their greatest hits collections, The Singles and Gold.

The album is also the fastest-selling LP released by a group in eight years, since One Direction’s Midnight Memories. Aside from Abba, Sheeran and One Direction, only Adele’s 25 has breached the 200,000 barrier for first-week sales in the past decade.

Voyage is also the fastest-selling vinyl release of the century, overtaking the Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino from 2018.

Only The Beatles and Elvis have now spent longer at number one than Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid.

