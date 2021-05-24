Aryan Khan skips SIT summon for drugs case citing fever

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 7 in connection to the cruise drugs raid case.

He failed to appear for the questioning citing fever.

According to NDTV, “The SIT, headed by the NCB’s senior officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case.”

Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 5 for the first time after he was granted bail in cruise drugs raid case by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

He appeared in front of NCB with his lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde.

Officer Sameer Wankhede, who was heading the case, has now been removed from the drugs case involving Aryan Khan. He has also been removed from five other cases which were being led by him.

All six cases have been transferred out of the agency’s Mumbai unit allegations of extortion and a Rs. 8 crore payoff linked to the case involving Aryan are resolved.

The case will now be taken by a SIT(Special Investigation Team) led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh.

He will also be taking up the case involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law.

Malik has been leveling allegations against Wankhede and the anti-drugs agency for the past month.

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship.

He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.