Anger as Kidman reportedly avoids quarantine rules

Nicole Kidman has become the latest Hollywood star to come under fire for circumventing strict quarantine rules for international travellers.

The Australian actress’s arrival in Hong Kong has sparked widespread anger after she was reportedly spotted out and about two days after touching down.

This is despite the region having some of the strictest rules in place, with up to 21 days’ quarantine required.

Article continues after advertisement

There has been no direct, official comment on a possible exemption.

However, Hong Kong’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau sent out a statement on Thursday in response to questions about “overseas film personnel” and quarantine, explaining restrictions are waived “to carry out designated professional work”.