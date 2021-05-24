Home

Andrew Garfield never gets tired of Spider-Man movies

September 21, 2021 8:35 am

Andrew Garfield isn’t worried about the number of “Spider-Man” movies.

The 38-year-old actor played the legendary superhero in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, suggesting that the audience will never get bored with the characters Tom Holland is currently playing.

Andrew tells SiriusXM: I can’t see skin color, sexual orientation, or any of them. “

The fact that “Tammy Fay’s Eyes” star has the ability to imagine “everyone” as a Spider-Man is the key to the lasting popularity of the character that first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1962. I believe.

Andrew said: “Anyone can throw himself in a suit. That’s why I think he’s probably the most beloved superhero universally across all cultures and races. I think so. Really. think.”

He continued: “And Peter Parker also has the usual thing that anyone can project himself.”

Tom Holland has taken over Andrew as Peter Parker / Spider-Man and is set to play that role again in Spider-Man: Noway Home, and Andrew is delighted to see the superhero from afar.

Andrew talks about the upcoming movie in “Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “I’m very happy because I think Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

“And I like to be a fan again. This is my favorite position. You can sit in front of the audience and go a bit.” Yeah, you ruined your companion Could you have done it like you did? “

“I’ll be someone like ’Yes, I don’t really like suits …’. I’ll be a lot of fun.”

