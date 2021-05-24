Home

Aaliyah music hits streaming services

CNN
August 21, 2021 10:43 am
Music from Aaliyah, who died in 2001, has been re-released on streaming services. [Source: CNN]

Friday marked the re-release of five time Grammy-nominated superstar’s studio album, “One In A Million,” which hit streaming services.

The singer, who was born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died August 25, 2001, at the age of 22 in a plane crash that also took the lives of eight others as they traveled back from filming her music video in the Caribbean.

Fans have long complained about the lack of availability of her music. Her catalog is now being re-released for the first time in years to be available across streaming platforms via partnership with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.

It is all happening amidst a backdrop of a seeming battle to control her legacy.

The original Blackground Records, which released a majority of Aaliyah’s music, was owned by the late singer’s uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, who is also overseeing Blackground Records 2.0.

