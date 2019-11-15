Ensuring information is correct prioritized in Agriculture Census

Ensuring the information is relevant and timely as well as correct is among the key features of the data collection for the 2020 Agriculture Census.

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Central Division, Tepola Seniloli says they are working to ensure that all the data captured is factual and they have put in measures to verify information before it is sent to headquarters.

Seniloli says the use of tablets to conduct the census has also made the verification process more efficient, in addition to assisting officers in the field carrying out the critical data collection.

“Even though it does not match in with whatever has been imputed there. So this is an exercise I believe when we come back, some of the things we’re noting down is the importance of even the communication between the twos, the enumerators and the field coordinators because no editing is done, we only comment from this end, we send it back to them and then to the Enumerator and the Enumerator will make the necessary changes.”

It’s been 10 years since the last agriculture census.

This year’s focus is the most comprehensive, covering crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry.

The census ends on the 29th of February.