News

Enjoy festivities responsibly: LTA

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 7:30 am
[File Photo]

As Fiji is now well into the 2021–2022 cyclone season, Land Transport is urging motorists to refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads or waterways.

LTA Board Chair, James Sowane says Fijians ought to expect periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole Fiji group as they head into the New Year weekend.

He says while enjoying the festivities of the season, it is important to remember that during the months from November to April, tropical cyclone activity in Fiji is likely and that no one should take any signs of bad weather lightly.

Sowane says the next few months are going to be unpredictable, weather-wise, which is why keeping an eye on weather bulletins and taking any advice provided seriously is particularly important.

 

 

