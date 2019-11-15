Engineers charging more for engineer’s certificate: FBDA

Engineers charging more for approval of building engineers certificate has been brought to the attention of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

While presenting to the Committee, the Fiji Building and Design Association says many Fijians are reluctant to go to engineers because of the fees being charged to acquire a certificate.

FBDA President Shailendra Mudliar has requested the government to introduce a standard engineer’s fee.

“At the moment there are no standard fees, people are reluctant to go to the engineers because they are not sure how much they gonna charge, there needs to be a fixed amount of fee for rural areas and urban areas.”

FBDA Director Alvin Singh says there are teething issues which need to be looked at before a decision is made on cyclone insurance cover for Fijians in rural communities.

“There’s a list of engineers sitting on the Fiji Insurance Council panel are the only ones that can issue a cyclone certificate but there have been instances where I have come across a few myself where they do not issue certificates for existing timber buildings”

With various differing opinions from architects and engineers around the country, the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs is calling for more collaboration.